Chamber, Young Professionals to host event

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Van Wert County will host a Happy Hour Mixer and DORA Crawl next week in downtown Van Wert.

The event is meant to foster connections between the business community and local young professionals, while supporting local establishments through the DORA program. Attendees will be encouraged to share business cards, and network both professionally and socially.

The event will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. Attendees are encouraged to grab a DORA cup and join in for networking in Eugene Bagley Alley, followed by Pint Night at the Wassenberg Art Center.

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County is affiliated with the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. The group is intended for individuals under 40 who either work or live in Van Wert County and who are and are interested in professional development, community service, mentoring, and networking.