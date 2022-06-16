City offices to be closed on Monday
VW independent staff
Offices in the Van Wert Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St., will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
POSTED: 06/16/22 at 3:40 am.
