Donations needed for victims of fire

VW independent staff

Van Wert County CERT and the Salvation Army are teaming up to accept donations for the victims of a Hughes St. house fire.

The Van Wert Fire Department was summoned to the scene Wednesday afternoon. After meeting with the family, it was determined that the following items along with monetary gifts are needed.

Adult female: pants 18/20, shirts 1-2XL, shoes 9/10

Adult male: pants 34×34, shirts XL, shoes 13

Male: pants 30×30, shirts L, shoes 12

Female: pants 6-6x, shirts 6-6x shoes 13

Child boy: pants 18 month, shirts 18 month

All clothing items may be dropped off at the Salvation Army.

Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. To ensure donations go directly to the family, please include Case No. 4880 in the memo.

Anyone with questions, should call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.