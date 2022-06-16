Hot hot hot…

For the second straight day, temperatures topped the 90 degree mark in Van Wert County. This was the temperature at the WKSD/WERT studios on Mendon Road Wednesday afternoon. According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, the official high reached 94 degrees on Wednesday and 98 on Tuesday. Heat index values both days easily topped 100 degrees. A brief cool down is expected this weekend before temperatures climb back into the 90s early next week. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent