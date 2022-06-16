Summer Food Progam limited next week

VW independent staff

Due to the continuing rise in temperatures next week, the YWCA of Van Wert County’s Summer Food Program will end at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 22. Families are asked to pick up from the normal pickup area at 11:30 a.m. those days.

If your child is enrolled in the tutoring program, there will be no tutoring on Tuesday, June 21,

As a reminder, there is no Summer Food Program on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.