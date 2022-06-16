YWCA to offer RJT program to area youth

VW independent staff and submitted information

YWCA of Van Wert County has announced the USA Track & Field RunJumpThrow (RJT) youth activity program will again be offered to to the Van Wert community this summer.

In 2014, USA Track & Field and The Hershey Company created RunJumpThrow, a hands-on learning program designed to get kids excited about physical activity by introducing them to basic running, jumping and throwing skills through track and field. RJT is an evidence-based program that addresses the trend of reduced physical activity among youth and can be instrumental in creating a safe, accessible environment that fosters physical literacy.

“This is one of our favorite programs because we believe every child deserves the opportunity to grow up strong and this mission-based curriculum allows us to off that to the youth in our community,” Betsy Hamman, YWCA Director of Youth Development said. “We also enjoy working with members from the Van Wert High School track and field team and Van Wert High School cross country team who volunteer their time to help make this program both fun and successful.”

Thanks to partial funding by the United Way of Van Wert County, the YWCA is able to offer RunJumpThrow at no cost to local youth as well as surrounding counties. This program will run each Wednesday for six weeks starting Wednesday, July 6 through Wednesday August 10 from 6-7 p.m. at the Van Wert High School Track. Registration forms can be found on the YWCA Facebook/Instagram page, at www.ywcavanwert.org or requested by emailing khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.