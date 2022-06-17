Food to be distributed at fairgrounds

Submitted information

West Ohio Food Bank, a United Way of Van Wert County agency, will be distributing shelf stable food and produce at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. or until food is gone Tuesday, June 28.

This mobile food drive will be a drive-thru only event.

The mobile food pantry will set-up at the Van Wert Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Please enter through the Balyeat Rd. entrance. Residents must have a valid photo ID in order to receive food. only two households per vehicle, and must be at least 18 years of age.

Anyone with questions, should call the United Way of Van Wert County office at 419.238.6689.