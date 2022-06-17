Name the dog…

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class wanted a way to involve the public in the fundraising efforts for their class project: Humane Society landscaping. The class determined a fun way to involve the public was to host a “Name a Dog” raffle. The goal of the raffle was to give children in the community a sense of excitement and inclusion in the process of naming a dog that comes to the Humane Society. Abigail Kunkler of St. Henry was the winner and named the dog Cookie. She chose the name “because he looks like a cookie.” Pictured are Tressa Ringwald, Ellis Huffman, Amelia Clouse both with the Chamber Leadership class; Sarah Burden, Michelle White, Abigail Kunkler (with Cookie) and Carolyn Kunkler. Photo submitted