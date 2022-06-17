Niswonger Performing Arts Center will be “jazzed up”

Jazz artist Grace Kelly will bring her saxophone to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, September 23. Photo provided

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Live has announced a Night of Jazz featuring Grace Kelly, presented by Chuck and Karen Koch, Mark and Michelle White, and Koch And White Law at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 23, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Grace Kelly is ready to spread good musical vibes with her ‘Good To See You Again Tour’ and will bring her spunky saxophone to Van Wert. She’s described as a “ray of sunshine” and her electric charisma and infectious positivity radiate from the stage.

Her genre-bending style weaves in jazz, funk, and singer-songwriter elements, pushing her to the forefront of the fusion scene. Grace’s powerful saxophone playing, heartfelt vocals, and dynamic dance moves have left audiences smiling, dancing, and in emotional tears.

Grace Kelly also lends her sweet vocal stylings to some numbers, making for an entire musical package and a diverse experience. She’ll perform music from her new album, which was inspired by works relating to the theme of courage from great female authors such as Maya Angelou.

“Grace Kelly has an electric charisma on-stage that instantly ignites the room,” said Jon Batiste, Grammy and Academy Award Winning artist and the bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Tickets from $15-$45 are available now to Van Wert Live members and will release to the public on Friday, July 1. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities for all Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com

or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low is Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert.

The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert.