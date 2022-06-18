Leone F. Pollock

Leone F. Pollock, 92, of Van Wert passed away at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Van Wert Health ER.

She was born May 18, 1930, in Van Wert County, to O. B. and Ruby (Brown) Swartz, who both preceded her in death. She graduated from Hoaglin-Jackson High School and married the father of her children, Dean E. Drake, who preceded her in death on June 22, 1996. She went on to marry her second husband, Rolland G. Pollock, who also preceded her in death on August 9, 2014.

Leone was a longtime member of Zion Christian Union Church and most recently attended Liberty Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a seamstress at the Van Wert Overall Company before working at Borden Cheese Company.

She enjoyed many years of camping at Crooked Creek with Dean and wintering in Florida with Rolland. Leone loved baking and cooking for her family and friends and often canned the vegetables she grew in her own garden. She often took bus trips and shopping excursions with her friends and attended the many concerts the NPAC and Fountain Park.

Two of her favorite activities were reminiscing with old photographs and spending time with her grandchildren.

Leone is survived by her sons, Danny D. (Billie) Drake of Wetzel, and Troy (Donna Riley) Drake of Rockford; daughter, Lana Davies of Wilmington, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott E. “Skipper” Drake; brothers, Paul and Ray Swartz; sisters, Ruth Wilkin, Mary Wertz and her twin sister, Ione M. Owens.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Jody Harr, officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery in Middle Point. Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Zion Christian Union, Grover Hill.

To share in Leone’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.