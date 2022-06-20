Good news: pump prices are falling

VW independent staff and submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio.

Prices in Ohio are 51.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.98 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and now stands at $5.80 per gallon.

At least for now, local gas prices are lower than the statewide average. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $4.39 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $6.58 per gallon, a difference of $2.19 per gallon. Locally, gas prices are about 15 cents lower than the statewide average.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97/g today. The national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.92/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

June 20, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

June 20, 2020: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

June 20, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

June 20, 2018: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

June 20, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 20, 2016: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 20, 2015: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 20, 2014: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 20, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

June 20, 2012: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)