ACME Baseball west sectional bracket set

VW independent sports

CONVOY — Initial pairings have been set for the ACME Baseball District 5 west sectional, which begins this week. All games will be played at Crestview High School.

Delphos St. John’s will face Lincolnview at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, followed by Van Wert vs. Spencerville at 6 p.m. The winner between Delphos St. John’s/Lincolnview will play Delphos Jefferson at 4 p.m. Friday, June 24, and the Van Wert/Spencerville winner will play Crestview 6 p.m.