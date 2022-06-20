Crestview, Vantage school boards to meet

VW independent news

The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. tonight in the multipurpose room. The agenda includes the hiring of spring sports coaches for 2023 and the resignation of instrumental music teacher Jason Lozer.

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the district conference room. The main focus of the meeting will be approve end of the year fiscal reports, including closing fiscal year 2022.

Both meetings are open to the public.