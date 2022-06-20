Drug bust…

A search warrant executed in the 600 block of E. Main St. at approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday led to the discovery of a suspected very large psilocybin mushroom grow operation, LSD, DMT, other drug related items, a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun and a large sum of money. The Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office took part in the search. All of the items found were seized and will be sent to the BCI&I lab for confirmation. Once the lab results return, several felony cases will be presented to the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s for review. Anyone with information about drug activity should contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462. Van Wert PD photos