Nevaeh Hope Coby

Nevaeh Hope Coby, infant daughter of Keyana Moore and Tyler Coby, passed away shortly after her birth Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Parkview Medical Center.

In addition to her parents, Nevaeh is survived by her grandparents, Tricia K. Moore of Van Wert and Chris L. (Heather) Moore of Findlay; brothers, Dominic Lee and Waylon James Hurley, both of Van Wert; a sister, Alexis Lynn Coby of Spencerville; uncles, Logan Michael Jaggers and Jaden Lee Hubble, both of Van Wert; Sean, Doug, and Zach Coby, all of Lima; aunts, Alasia Brown and Desiree Hardwick, both of Findlay; Ashley Schuller, Amanda Coby and Kaeley Coby, all of Lima.

Services will be observed privately by the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.