Teen dancer dazzles, wins Ohio Has Talent! competition

Melakyi Walls, 18, of Columbus, was crowned as this year’s Ohio Has Talent! winner after dazzling the NPAC crowd with a variety of high energy dance moves. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Melakyi Walls of Columbus danced his way to the grand prize during Saturday’s 14th annual Ohio Has Talent! competition, held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The event, which featured 16 local, regional and state acts, was presented by Community Health Professionals and was held as a fundraiser for CHP’s hospice patient care fund. Citizens National Bank was the main sponsor.

Walls, 18, entertained the crowd with high energy dance moves, complete with fancy footwork and seemingly effortless back and side flips and more. After his routine, Walls shared a message about his faith. Walls has been dancing since age four but began taking it seriously four years ago. He also enjoys running and drawing. As this year’s Ohio Has Talent! winner, Walls earned a $1,000 cash prize.

The runner-up was the Stoller Family of Van Wert. Faith (12), Sophia (10), Eden (8) and Asher (7). The siblings have grown up singing together at church and with family. The quartet earned a cash prize of $500.

The third place finisher was Tyson McKee, a baton twirler from Wharton. He earned a $250 cash prize.

For the first time ever, there was a four-way tie for honorable mention accolades: Emma Kyler, 17, of Lima; Breckelle Miller, 7, of Ontario, Ohio; Camryn Escamilla, 17, of Columbus Grove, and Connor Raines of Lima.

Winners were determined by paper balloting done by those in attendance.

Other contestants were singer Katie Carson, 15, of Upper Arlington; Woman, a dance trio from Fremont/Norwalk; singer Brooke Seddon of Toledo; singer Tess Vonderwell, 16, of Delphos; singer Emma Schlade, 16, of Bryan; singer Liliya Polizzi of Grove City; singer/songwriter Stephanie Star-Harrison, 12, of Newark; Kuro Taka Taiko, high energy drummers from Union City, and singer Grace Ellen Rison of Celina.

Panelists for Ohio Has Talent! Were Kim Mason, Tricia Profit-Kuhn and Mark Verville and the emcee for the evening was Craig Alix of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert. In addition, those in attendance were treated to a four-song set by Gabe Bailey, who won the 2017 competition, then was crowned “Champion of Champions” in 2020.