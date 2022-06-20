88-year-old man injured in burglary

VW independent news

The Van Wert Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for a weekend home invasion and assault that sent an 88-year-old man to the hospital.

According to a press release from the police department, officers were dispatched to 512 Burt St. at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, after a person or persons entered the home through the front door, waking the resident.

After calling out, the victim was struck on the head, then the intruder or intruders placed a bag on his head and tied his hands behind his back. He freed himself after about 30 minutes and went to a neighbor’s home to call the police.

The intruder or intruders stole money and the victim’s Ford Ranger pickup truck. He was taken to Van Wert Health by Van Wert Fire and EMS.

Evidence was taken from the scene and the truck was later recovered by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department near U.S. 224 and Marsh Road.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462.