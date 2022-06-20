Youth fishing tournament set for Saturday

VW independent sports

The Van Wert Parks Department will host a youth fishing tournament for children 3-13 this Saturday, June 25, at the Smiley Park pond.

No entry fee or registration is required, just a fishing pole, tackle and bait.

The two-hour tournament will begin at 9 a.m., but parks officials said plan to get there early to find the best spot. There will be two divisions, 3-7 and 8-13 and champions will be crowned in both divisions for biggest fish by length. Following the awards presentation there will be a raffle for all participants. Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation will be there an exhibit and prizes.

Each child needs a parent, grandparent, or legal guardian present at all times.

Anyone with questions should contact the Van Wert Parks Department at 419.238.9121 or visit www.vanwert.org/parks-department.