Rock Fountain Park Friday night!

It’s week four of Feel Good Fridays in Fountain Park and fans from near and far have told us they are ready for more!

Cream Camino is a dynamic alt-rock band hailing from Ohio’s capital city and recognized as one of the region’s most compelling live music acts. Known as “The Gentlemen of Rock” – Jeff, Jon, Jarrod, and JC – uniquely blend iconic cover songs, radio-worthy original tunes, and top 40 medleys that leave an audience mesmerized. With a covers catalog combining artists like Adele, Neil Young, Sublime, Ozzy Osborne, AC/DC, Chris Isaak, and Tom Petty – there’s something for everyone in a Cream Camino show. Their lively performance also includes unforgettable original songs that leave the audience remembering their name.

Cream Camino will perform at Fountain Park this Friday night. Photo submitted

Cream Camino began in 2012 with Jeff Manning (vocals/guitar) and Jon Gunder (drums). Having forged a friendship in our youth – the chemistry was organic and the intention of Cream Camino was to have fun and make good music. Jeff and Jon recorded an album (Dames & Disbelief) with no intentions of releasing it on any streaming platform. In 2017, Jarrod Pinkerton (bass), was invited over to jam with Cream Camino and they knew he was a missing piece. That’s when they decided to take Cream Camino to the people, releasing their first album globally and soon began working on their second album (Closer To The Bridges).

Over the next few years, Cream Camino was known as a three-piece band. Performance opportunities at various venues throughout Central Ohio and opening for national touring acts took them further than they dreamed. In 2021, JC Young (guitar), joined Cream Camino, allowing a fuller live sound. With Jeff doing most of the guitar recording, the band could now provide the rhythm and lead guitar parts in live performances that fans were hearing in the studio recorded versions. The result of the four-piece band is a power-packed performance that is gaining traction with a growing trove of fans.

“We love to cover songs in a way that makes it feel like you’re hearing the song for the first time again,” Manning said. “Our originals are catchy and multi-genre. We’re most proud of the relationships we have built with other musicians, venues, and our fans.”

Friday night was made for rock! Join us in Fountain Park at 7:30 PM for a VanWertPalooza that will set the weekend into motion with live music made possible by the Van Wert County Foundation and Van Wert Live.