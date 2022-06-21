Deadline approaching for voter sign up

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced that the close of voter registration for the August 2 primary election is Tuesday, July 5. The ballot will feature state legislative races.

The board office is located at 1362 East Ervin Road, Van Wert, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 5. Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County or who has moved since the November general election and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should update their registration at the board office or one of the following locations:

Van Wert License Bureau

Brumback and Delphos Public Library

Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services

WIC

Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office, Auditor’s Office, and Title Department in the Van Wert County Courthouse

Voter registration or updates may also be done online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/.

Anyone with questions regarding voter registration should contact the board office at 419.238.4192.