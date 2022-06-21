Early morning shooting threat investigated

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol converged on Brookside Convenience Store on West Main Street early this morning, after learning of an alleged shooting threat.

The alleged threat was reported at 5:06 a.m. on a commercial bus that was traveling from Chicago to Columbus and was stopping at Brookside.

According to a press release from the police department, multiple suspects aboard the bus said they would start shooting fellow travelers and if they saw law enforcement, they would open fire.

The alleged threat was investigated and the suspects were questions. No weapons were found and after a brief detainment, no charges were filed.