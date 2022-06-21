Random Thoughts: very random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around a Hall of Fame coach, divisional changes, changes at Van Wert, the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.

Hall of Fame

Congratulations to retired St. Marys Memorial head football coach Doug Frye on his pending induction into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

I’ve known coach Frye since his days at Bucyrus in the mid-1990s. He was able to revive programs at Bucyrus and Wapakoneta and twice at St. Marys Memorial.

His teams always played a no nonsense style of football and he enjoyed great success on the sidelines. His son Bo is now the head coach of the Roughriders and appears poised to duplicate his father’s success.

Changes

It appears Spencerville is the area school most affected by divisional changes this fall and winter.

The Bearcats are going from Division VII to Division V in football, a substantial jump, and from Division IV to Division III in boys and girls basketball.

Parkway is moving from Division IV to Division III in girls and boys basketball as well, while Columbus Grove is going from Division IV to Division III in boys basketball and Wayne Trace is making an identical move in girls basketball.

No doubt the local sports landscape will have a different look during the upcoming school year.

Changes II

Speaking of changes, Van Wert High School will have three new fall sports coaches this fall, cross country, girls soccer and volleyball.

Keep your eyes peeled for an upcoming feature on the trio.

Reds/Guardians

If you’re keeping track at home, after a 3-22 start to the season, the Reds are 20-21, not bad, all things considered.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians (that still doesn’t sound right) are 34-28 with perhaps the youngest team in baseball, a team with a total payroll of $68 million, 28th among 30 Major League Baseball teams. By comparison, the Mets, Dodgers and Yankees have payrolls of $260 million, $259 million and $248 million respectively.

It’s safe to say this might be Terry Francona’s best managing job to date.

Good luck

The word is out that Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam want a new domed stadium or one with a retractable roof.

Good luck selling that plan to people in Cleveland/Cuyahoga County. It’s going to be a tough sell, especially given the fact that the existing stadium is less than 25 years old. Granted, it was put up quickly and corners were cut during the process but still, I don’t see how something is going to gain approval anytime soon.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.