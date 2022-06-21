Security discussed during Crestview board meeting

Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf talks about school security and cyber security during Monday night’s board of education meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — School safety and security was addressed during Monday night’s brief meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf told the board that many of the requirements of Ohio House Bill 123, commonly referred to as the SAVE Students Act will kick in during the upcoming school year. It was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine in December, 2020. Some of those requirements include creating and implementing threat assessment teams and plans, including threat assessment plans and protocols into emergency management plans and using anonymous tip line reporting.

“We our working our best to get everything compliant and meet the deadlines,” Mollenkopf said.

Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen said plans are underway for an evacuation drill, commonly known as the Redeemer drill.

“We have not done that for a while,” he said. “We’ve done the ‘scatter evacuation’ because of COVID, but we think we’ll be in a position to go back to Redeemer (Church). It will be a great refresher piece when we evacuate the facility.”

Mollenkopf noted Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach will be at the July board meeting to further discuss school safety, and she added cyber safety and cyber security is being addressed as well.

The board handled a number of personnel items, including accepting the resignations of instrumental music teacher Jason Lozer and paraprofessional Jaimie Terrell.

Board members closed out fiscal year 2022 and approved temporary fiscal year 2023 appropriations, and the board approved the transfer of $50,000 from the general fund to the retirement benefits fund.

One-year contracts were approved for Jessie Wallis, athletic department secretary; Ashley McClure, middle/high school art teacher, and Deb Ebert, bus driver.

Supplemental coaching contracts were approved for Jim Wharton, head baseball; Carl Etzler, head softball; John Rosebrock, head track; Terry Crowle, varsity baseball assistant; Gregg Mosier, junior varsity baseball; Jada Preston, varsity softball assistant; Danica Hicks, junior varsity softball;

Sydney Bowen, eighth grade softball; Randy Grandstaff, Rachel Alvarez, Jacob Keysor, varsity track assistants; Danielle Ray, middle school track, and Alison Springer, seventh grade volleyball.

Tanner Crowle and Matt Perkins were approved as volunteer baseball coaches and Nikki Jones and Bob Perkins were approved as volunteer softball coaches. The board also approved Vicki Smith as a volleyball volunteer and Taylor Free as a wrestling volunteer.

In other business the board approved:

The purchased services of a school resource officer from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for the 2022-2023 school year.

An agreement with NOVA education services for fiscal year 2023.

A waiver to opt out of career technical education for 7th and 8th grade students for the 2022-2023 school year.

Board members also learned 134 students have been accepted as open enrollment students. The number of outgoing students isn’t known yet.

The board accepted a donation of $870.66 from the Morgan L. Fortney and Mary L. Fortney Memorial Fund of the Van Wert County Foundation for a scholarship; a donation of $5,000 from the Convoy Community Foundation for the high school vocal music department, and a $1,200 from the Van Wert Service Club for speech related program services.

The board met in executive session to consider the employment and/or compensation of public employees, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, July 18, in the multipurpose room.