AAA: July 4 holiday weekend travel expected to be heavy

Despite high gas prices, AAA believes millions of people will travel for the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend, with next Thursday and Friday being the busiest days on the roads. AAA photo

VW independent staff and submitted information

Summer travel is already in full swing and Independence Day will be no exception as travel industry giant AAA predicts 47.9 million people, including at least two million Ohioans, will travel 50 miles or more from home over the upcoming holiday weekend, Thursday, June 30, through Monday, July 4.

It’s an increase of 3.7 percent over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019. The biggest surprise – car travel – will set a new record despite historically high gas prices with 42 million people hitting the road.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”

Car travel volume, even with national average gas prices going over the $5 mark, will break previous records as 42 million opt to drive this Independence Day. Recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancelations and delays may be driving this increase.

“Traveling by car does provide a level of comfort and flexibility that people may be looking for given the recent challenges with flying,” Twidale said.

Drivers should expect the longest travel delays heading into the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.