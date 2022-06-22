Brush pickup in VW set for next week

VW independent news

The latest round of brush pickup in Van Wert will begin on Monday, June 27. Residents should place brush curbside by 7 a.m. that morning. Crews will pick up brush throughout the week. There is no breakdown from ward to ward during the week of pickup.

The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than ten feet long, and the city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.