Local radio club ready to ‘ham it up’

VW independent staff and submitted information

Members of the Van Wert Amateur Radio Club are gearing up for this year’s Field Day exercise, to be held this weekend at the headquarters of the Van Wert Emergency Management Agency and the grounds of Marsh Foundation at 1220 Lincoln Highway.

The local radio operators, commonly known as “ham” radio operators, will set up and operate under simulate emergency conditions and try to make as many two-way radio contacts with fellow hams across the country and in Canada as possible in the 24 hour operating period.

Field Day is a test of the club’s ability to maintain communications readiness in the event of an emergency when normal communications might not be available. Local amateur radio operators routinely use their personal radios and antennas to provide public service communications such as weather spotting and Field Day provides the opportunity to test equipment that has the potential of worldwide communications.

Field Day operating will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and will continue until 2 p.m. Sunday. The public is welcome to visit Field Day to learn more about the hobby of personal, two-way radio.

The Van Wert Amateur Radio Club is also celebrating it’s 70th anniversary of organization. For more information on the Radio Club, come to Field Day or visit w8fy.org or the club’s Facebook page.