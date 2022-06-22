Mercer 5K Challenge set for July 3

Submitted information

ST. HENRY — The 2022 Mercer Health 5K Challenge continues with the Redskin Classic 5K at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, July 3.

This chip timed run/walk event will start and finish on Columbus Street near St. Henry High School. Race day registration will open at 7:30 a.m. and is $20. Shirts not included in race day registration.

Online pre-registration is available at www.mercerhealth5kchallenge.com with a $15 registration fee. All children 14 and under can race free with a completed registration.

This event is sponsored by P.T. Services with the proceeds to benefit community improvements and events.

Race results will be posted at mercerhealth5kchallenge.com.