Court news: 3 change pleas in CP Court

VW independent news

Three defendants appeared before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield this week.

Judy Boyd, 45, Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to endangering children, a third degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. August 5.

Timothy Schlatman, 40, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment programs

Tyler Dirham, 30, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to three counts of identity fraud, a felony of the fourth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. August 5.

In addition, Dirham admitted to violating his bond by violating another law and by having a positive drug test. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety.