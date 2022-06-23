YWCA schedules POUND and pour event

Submitted information

Although the weather is scorching hot, the YWCA of Van Wert County is thinking ahead to colder temperatures and their annual Scarf Bombing Project. A Ladies Night POUND and Pour event is planned for 6 p.m. July 14 at the Elks Lodge 1197 to raise funds to purchase scarves, hats and gloves in bulk for Scarf Bombing 2022.

Each November since 2018, the YWCA has placed packets of winter wear in local parks for those in need to take, no questions asked.

“We placed 200 packets in Fountain Park in 2018 and in the matter of half a day they were all gone. Immediately we recognized a need for these items and Scarf Bombing has grown each year since then,” said Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services at the YWCA.

The Scarf Bombing Project now includes two Van Wert parks as well as facilities in Ohio City, Convoy and Middle Point.

“700 packets were dispersed in 2021 between the five parks with less than twenty packets left behind,” Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Outreach Coordinator. “The need for these items is great and the POUND and Pour event will help raise funds to purchase items in bulk for this year’s packets.”

POUND is a workout class consisting of drumming, cardio and strength training using the rhythm of popular music to drive the exercise session. The workout is highly modifiable and can meet the needs of all people along the fitness spectrum. Schaufelberger, who has been a certified POUND instructor for over 6 years, will lead the class for the evening.

“POUND can be modified for each individual’s fitness level to be more or less intense,” she said. “Participants may increase or decrease impact and all movements can be modified for those who might suffer from joint or back issues.”

Ladies are invited to grab some friends for a night out, participate in the workout and then convene in the Elks Lodge after for “recovery drink” specials and food.

This event is by donation and anyone donating $10 or more will receive a ticket for a drink of their choice. Spots are limited so those wishing to reserve a spot may do so for free at Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pound-and-pour-ladies-night-tickets-360566192187 ) or contact julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

“Men are more than welcome to participate but typically women enjoy this workout more and grabbing a group of friends for a ladies night out makes it even more fun,” Schaufelberger stated.

Other events to raise Scarf Bombing funds will be announced in July on the YWCA’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter)

“We are so grateful for our partnership with the Elks to be able to hold this event and as well as our partnership with local parks and rec organizations who allow us to make these vitally needed items available in our community,” Evans said.

The YWCA is a United Way agency and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.