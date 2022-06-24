Convoy Community Days set for July 8-9

VW independent staff

The schedule is set for this year’s Convoy Community Days, Friday and Saturday, July 8-9. All activities will take place at Edgewood Park on North Main Street unless otherwise noted.

Friday, July 8

Dine in at Cheers & Gears, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ and Knight Pizza

9 a.m.-? – Youth For Christ Garage Sale at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Lunch will be available.

5 p.m. – gates open for KOI Convoy Dirt Drags, which will begin at 7 p.m. No coolers will be permitted. Sandwiches and beverages will be for sale. Check Facebook for more information.

5:30-8:30 p.m. – Car show under the water tower. Dash plaques for first 75 car entries, goody bags, door prizes, 50/50 drawing. $10 entry fee with 23 awards presented to vehicles built prior to 1987. Music, snacks and a fun filled evening.

5:30-8:30 p.m. – the Convoy Opera House will be open and refreshments will be available.

Saturday, July 9

Visit downtown businesses. Convoy Marathon, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Mercantile Goodz and Secret Gardens.

7-10 a.m. – Convoy Fire & EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, dine-in or carry out. The “Donation Boot” will be out to show support for local fire and EMS volunteers.

9 a.m – 12 p.m. – Youth for Christ Garage Sale at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Lunch will be available.

10 a.m. – Coach pitch baseball.

10 a.m. – Registration will open for Buckeye Pedal Pullers Kiddie Tractor Pull state & national sanctioned pull for ages 4-12. The competition will begin at 11am, with an adult tractor pull to follow the kiddie pull. $5 per adult, no prizes. The event is sponsored by Citizens National Bank, Dealey Chemicals and Dealey Accounting.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – A Mexican lunch will be served in the community building.

11 a.m. – Convoy Fire & EMS Equipment Display & Life Flight Helicopter landing.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Kids Carnival with bouncy houses, dunk tank, games, and prizes.

11 a.m. – Mark’s Ark Animal petting zoo under the tree by the community building. Children can enjoy petting exotic animals and reptiles.

11 a.m. – Registration opens for the corn hole tournament and bags fly at 12 p.m. with a 100 percent payout. Food and beverages will be available. For questions contact Gary Schaadt at 419.203.5577.

12-2 p.m. – Photo-op with a Minion, Supergirl and Iron Man at the park in the kids area.

3 p.m. – Parade lineup will begin at Crestview Local Schools.

4 p.m. – 2022 Convoy Community Days Parade from school to park with the theme “Proud to be an American.” David and Donna Thomas will serve as Grand Marshals. Joining this year’s parade will be The Hulk, Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Spiderman. To register for the parade, contact Connie Kreischer at 419.203.5288 or Brent Wein 419.605.7271.

5 p.m. – Finger licking chicken dinner, with chicken prepared by the Van Wert Fire Department. Dinner includes a half-chicken, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, roll and lemonade or water for $10.

5 p.m. – The Convoy Community Foundation will be share Convoy Tastee Freeze ice cream cups for your enjoyment.

6 p.m. – MICHINDOH Truck /Tractor Pull – No coolers will be permitted. Sandwiches and beverages will be for sale. Big trucks and tractors will be making lots of noise. Check Facebook for more information.

7-9 p.m. – Convoy Lions Club Bingo.