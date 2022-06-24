Feel Good Fridays to continue tonight

VW independent staff

Columbus based Cream Camino will be the musical entertainment at tonight’s Feel Good Fridays concert at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert.

The alt-rock band blends iconic cover songs, original tunes and top 40 medleys from artists such as Adele, Neil Young, Sublime, Ozzy Osborne, AC/DC, Chris Isaak, and Tom Petty.

The music will begin at 7:30 p.m. and those attending should bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food concessions will be available.

Feel Good Fridays ’22, which will continue each Friday through August 6, is sponsored by the Van Wert County Foundation.