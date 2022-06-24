Holiday at Home activities, parade set

VW independent staff

American Legion Post 178 has announced “Holiday at Home” activities for the July 4 holiday weekend.

Food, beverages and music by three bands will be offered between 5 p.m. and midnight Saturday, July 2, at Legion Memorial Park on the east side of the Legion Hall. King & Country will perform from 5-7 p.m., followed by TJ & the Cruisers from 7:30-9:30 p.m., then ShadowLine from 10 p.m. until midnight.

The annual Independence Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 4 and will proceed from Cherry St. to Shannon St. After the parade, Legion Memorial Park will be open until 4 p.m. for fun, entertainment, food and beverages.

In addition, Van Wert’s annual fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Van Wert High School.