Marie Osmond to headline NPAC event

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Live has announced a milestone celebration presented by The Van Wert County Foundation and Scott and Nikki Niswonger commemorating fifteen years of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Marie Osmond will grace the stage for the Founders’ Fifteen Years of Fame concert accompanied by the Lima Symphony Orchestra and a select Youth Choir of Van Wert County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Supporting sponsors include Bruce and Julie Kennedy, Tom and Julie Burenga, Kenn-Feld Group, Tim and Kari Stoller, Strategence Capital, Gary Taylor, Lee Kinstle GMC and Taylor Auto Sales.

Marie Osmond will appear at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on October 1. Photo provided

Osmond has spent six iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer, and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur, and public speaker. She has continued to maintain relevance, remaining an instantly recognizable figure across the globe.

Her debut single “Paper Roses” reached the No. 1 spot on two Billboard charts, a feat that not only placed her among an elite class of musical royalty but instantly catapulted her into international superstardom.

She is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums, and three New York Times Bestselling books. She has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts, and Broadway performances.

Her performance encompasses a lifetime of experience, music, love, loss, hope, and joy as a representation of her remarkable life. She has influenced countless audiences and benefited an innumerable number of lives worldwide.

This momentous performance will be accompanied by the Lima Symphony Orchestra and made complete by the Select Youth Choir of Van Wert County.

Over 300 professional performers have entertained over 300,000 patrons within the majestic Saltzgaber Auditorium. This epic evening of lavish celebration will honor the legacy of live entertainment in Van Wert. Offerings for the evening include the Crystal Commemoration Dinner at Willow Bend Country Club, The Founders’ Fifteen Years of Fame Concert Featuring Marie Osmond, and the Afterglow at the Edition with live band Honey & Blue. Tickets are sold separately for each event.

Concert, dinner, and afterglow tickets from $49 are available now to Van Wert Live Members and will release to the public on Friday, July 8. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities for all Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low is Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.