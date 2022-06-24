New online Ohio BMV services announced

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Beginning Monday, June 27, Ohioans will be able to renew their driver’s license online.

The announcement was made Thursday by Governor Mike DeWine.

To renew a driver’s license or identification card, Ohioans will be able to visit BMV.Ohio.Gov and click on the “DL/ID Renewal” link. From there, customers will log in through the state’s OH|ID system, a program built through the InnovateOhio platform that offers a secure way for Ohioans and businesses to interact with multiple state agencies and access a variety of programs and services with a single user account.

Once logged in through OH|ID, the application will begin, prompting the user to answer a series of questions. The user will need to upload a current driver’s license or ID, or a photograph, and one document from BMV’s acceptable document list. Once approved, the credential will be mailed to the individual.

Additionally, beginning July 11, customers will be able to transfer a title when engaging in a person-to-person sale of a vehicle by using a new online title process. After a sale is completed and the buyer is in possession of the original paper title (completed, signed and notarized from the seller), the person can utilize the Ohio Title Portal, securely log-in and apply to “Add Title” under their name. Once the title transaction has been reviewed and approved by a County Clerk of Courts Title Office, the customer will receive notice that the title has successfully been transferred to them and issued as an electronic title.

New drivers will be able to take the driving knowledge test online, effective July 11. In order to receive a temporary permit, all new drivers are required to complete a knowledge test, demonstrating their understanding of Ohio traffic laws.