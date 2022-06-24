Registration closing for Bachman tourney

VW independent sports

Registration will close on Monday, June 27, for the 17th annual Don Bachman Memorial baseball tournament, to be held July 15-17 at Smiley and Jubilee Parks in Van Wert.

The tournament, which has hosted over 7,000 boys and girls over the years, is open for players 8-12 years of age with three divisions – 8 and under, 10 and under and 12 and under. Team rosters are limited to 15 players and three coaches.

A pool play/single elimination format will be used with a three game minimum.

For rules and registration, go to VWYB.org. The entry fee is $250 for 8 and under teams and $275 for 10 and under and 12 and under teams.

For more information email donbachmantourney@yahoo.com.