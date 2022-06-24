The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Jun. 25, 2022

Registration closing for Bachman tourney

VW independent sports

Registration will close on Monday, June 27, for the 17th annual Don Bachman Memorial baseball tournament, to be held July 15-17 at Smiley and Jubilee Parks in Van Wert.

The tournament, which has hosted over 7,000 boys and girls over the years, is open for players 8-12 years of age with three divisions – 8 and under, 10 and under and 12 and under. Team rosters are limited to 15 players and three coaches.

A pool play/single elimination format will be used with a three game minimum.

For rules and registration, go to VWYB.org. The entry fee is $250 for 8 and under teams and $275 for 10 and under and 12 and under teams.

For more information email donbachmantourney@yahoo.com.

