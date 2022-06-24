Vantage school board ends fiscal year 2022

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Finances and personnel were the focus of Thursday’s meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education meeting.

The board closed the book on fiscal year 2022 by approving final revenues and appropriations. The fiscal year ends June 30, and Treasurer Laura Peters said final expenditures will total $14.2 million while final revenues will come in at $14.8 million.

Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner (left) and High School Director Mike Knott (right) present Carleigh Ankerman of B-K Tool & Design with an OSBA Business Honor Roll certificate. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Board members also approved the transfer of up to $250,000 from the general fund to adult education for fiscal year 2022 and another $85,000 for fiscal year 2023. $225,040 was transferred from the general fund to the maintenance fund.

Temporary revenues and appropriations were approved for the next fiscal year, with estimated revenues at $13.6 million and projected expenditures at $13.9 million. Peters said adjustments will be made in the fall.

The board also approved a resolution to place a 0.8 mill levy renewal for current expenses on the November ballot. According to Peters, the levy generates $1.1 million annually.

Superintendent Rick Turner honored B-K Tool & Design of Kalida and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School with OSBA Business Honor Roll Recognition certificates and praised both for their support of Vantage.

A number of personnel moves were approved by the board, including:

Shandonn Moore, adult education secretary/data specialist; Scott Shardelow, culinary arts instructor; Scott Wolf, Brian Groves, public safety/EMT; Ronald Schumm, FBPA Coordinator/instructor; Ashley Eckstein, PNP, LPN-RN instructor; Gary Cearns, adult education customized training instructor/welding instructor; Ruth Fogle-Brickner, Annette Klinger, assessment proctors; Larry Ray, manufacturing customized training instructor; Allison Singer, Phlebotomy Coordinator/instructor; Catherine Royal, adult EMT instructor; Jessica Hoyng, Sara Beining, Erin Askins, Samantha Joseph, LPN-RN instructors; Ashley Kindle, health occupation/STNA instructor; Mark Figert, police academy instructor, and Robert Black, Police Academy Coordinator/instructor.

Board members also approved an adult education pay rate of $30 per hour for LPN-RN instructors.

Turner told the board that personnel for the upcoming school year is nearly in place, with cafeteria staff pending.

“Job postings are out for those cafeteria positions and we’ve had good response for those, so we’re encouraged by that,” Turner said.

Turner also said planning for the next school year continues and he noted interior renovations are on schedule. He also noted Thursday’s meeting was the final one for High School Director Mike Knott, who’s leaving for a job at Delphos St. John’s and he thanked him for his service.

Knott thanked the board and noted summer camp for junior high students was successfully completed and he said 90 percent of new students showed up for uniform fittings.

“Any student that didn’t get fitted during the month of June will get fitted at our orientation in August,” Knott stated.

During her report to the board, Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said CDL and STNA classes are full.

In other business, the board approved several agenda items including:

A memorandum of understanding with Apollo Career Center for the Aspire program.

A resolution approving a CRA agreement in lieu of taxes from RUBACO Inc., Rockford, 95 percent abatement for 10 years.

The adult education school catalog and student handbook for the 2022-23 school year.

Acceptance of an estimate of $18,025 Summer Sealers for the student south parking lot and the bus drop-off lot.

The board also accepted a donation of 1,550 pounds of steel valued at $1,050 from Crown for the welding program and a $100 from Peter and Michele Prichard to the Robert Brandt Scholarship Fund.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 4, in the district conference room.