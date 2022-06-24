VWCF ready to open 2022 student loan payment program

The Van Wert County Foundation is ready to open the 2022 Learn & Return Program.

The Van Wert County Foundation will open its 2022 Learn & Return Student Loan Payment Program on July 1. The application will remain open until September 1.

The Foundation’s Learn & Return Student Loan Payment Program is a scholarship program for students who graduated from a Van Wert County high school and have received an accredited post-secondary degree or certificate, have student loan debt and the desire to live and work in Van Wert County.

The program will provide student loan payments of up to $30,000 over three years to scholarship awardees.

This competitive program is for recent college graduates or certificate holders (“recent” meaning applicants have received an accredited post-secondary degree or certificate within the last 10 years). Applicants must have outstanding student debt associated with their degree or certificate. The debt must be accrued during the time the student was obtaining their higher education and must be in the student’s name.

Applicants must have been a resident of Van Wert County when graduating from high school or obtaining their GED. Applicants must find or create employment in the county. They must already live in or desire to move to, Van Wert County and Van Wert County must be the applicant’s primary residence for at least three years, the length of the program.

Applicants who receive an award have 120 days from the award announcement to demonstrate a written job commitment from a Van Wert County employer or an entrepreneurial ability to present a business plan for a new company. Awardees of the program are also required to participate in the Learn & Return Mentorship Program.

The Mentorship Program is sponsored by The Foundation. The chosen mentor will provide support services to the recipient as they connect to the Van Wert community. The recipient must actively participate in this program to be eligible to receive an award at the end of each year.

Questions about the program, application process, or award should be directed to the VWCF office via phone, (419) 238-1743, or email, info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org. Interested applicants can also visit the Learn & Return webpage to access the application portal at https://vanwertcountyfoundation.org/scholarships/loan-payment-program/.

