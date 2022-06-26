Gerald “Gerry” R. Moser

Gerald (Gerry) R. Moser, 79, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.

He was born June 24, 1942, in Defiance to Jerome A. Moser and Ethel C. (Batt) Moser, who both preceded him in death. He attended Ayersville schools through the 11th grade, then graduated from Defiance High School in 1960. Gerry enlisted in the Navy, actively serving three years (Yeoman). He married Sally Jo Brown (Shafer) July 3, 1976, and they resided in Van Wert for many years.

Gerry Moser

After a life-long career in the trucking logistics industry, he retired from Eaton Corporation as Manager of Transportation & Customs – Hydraulics Division. Soon after Sally’s passing in 2011, Gerry moved to St. Charles Senior Living Community in Carthagena, Ohio.

Over the years, he was a member of the Elks, American Legion and Knights of Columbus (4th Degree member). Gerry enjoyed spending time with his family and relatives, lake and beach vacations, golfing, watching his beloved Notre Dame and OSU as well as attending church and his membership activities.

Gerry is survived by daughters, Mindy (David) Hufford of Indianapolis, and Julie (Paul) Fulghum of Fort Wayne, stepsons John (Amy) Ryder of Grabill, and Chad Brown of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Nick (Emily) Ryder of Van Wert, Sarah (Taylor) Browning of Westfield, Indiana, Jacob (Tessa) Fulghum, Natalie Fulghum, and Kayda, Chase and Carson Brown all of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Isaiah of Van Wert.

In addition to his parents, Gerry was preceded in death by his wife Sally and siblings Marilyn Moser, Richard Moser, Michael Moser, John Moser, Mary Ellen Lang, Ruth Ann Blum, and Mildred (Toots) Hall.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Knights of Columbus, Coldwater Council No. 1991, in care of Steve Schmidt, P.O. Box 22, Coldwater, Ohio, 45828-0022.

Arrangements were handled by Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.