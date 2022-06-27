Construction continues on a single lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 127, U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, just north of the Van Wert city limits. The intersection closed in early June and is expected to remain closed until approximately August 1. Detours are posted and in addition, temporary restriction of Mendon Road at U.S. 30 and Boroff Road at U.S. 30 to right in and right out only will continue for the duration of the closure. While the intersection is expected to re-open around August 1, the $2.4 million project is scheduled for total completion sometime in October. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent