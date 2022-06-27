CHP to hold Rays of Hope Camp

Submitted information

CHP Home Care & Hospice will conduct its Rays of Hope Camp for children dealing with grief and loss from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. July 12-14 at YMCA Camp Clay in Van Wert.

The camp is for children and youth ages 6-17 who are dealing with grief issues related to the loss of someone with whom they were close. Campers will be separated in age appropriate groups and the teen group will have an extended day until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

CHP’s 2022 Rays of Hope Camp is scheduled for July 12-14 at Camp Clay in Van Wert. Photo submitted

Camp events help participants gain support and have a better understanding of the grief process. Activities are designed for children to connect with others their age with similar experiences, find safe and creative ways to voice thoughts and feelings, nurture memories, build confidence and self-worth, play, laugh, cry, and feel a sense of normalcy.

Rays of Hope is led by CHP Hospice staff and volunteers who are trained to help with children’s loss issues.

The camp is free and lunch and snacks are provided. Campers must register by July 1. To register or ask questions call 419.238.9223 ext. 1117. Parents and guardians may also download an application at ComHealthPro.org on the Bereavement Services page or send an email to chpeventscoordinator@gmail.com.