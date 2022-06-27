Downtown VW streets to close in July

VW independent staff/submitted information

Portions of Main Street and surrounding streets in downtown Van Wert will be closed for several hours for various events during the month of July.

Closures have been approved for downtown events in July. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Holiday at Home parade – Monday, July 4, beginning at 11 a.m. The street will close for the parade route beginning at the intersection of Main St. and Cherry St. heading west on Main St., and ending at West Main and Shannon St.

Main Street Block Party – Saturday, July 9, from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. The street closure for the event will be Central Ave. from Washington St. to Market St., and Market St. from Main St. to the Town Creek Bridge.

FOA Rally 4 Recovery – Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fountain Park. The street closure for the event will be Jefferson St. from Main St. to Crawford St.

Main Street’s Fourth Friday/street vendors – Friday, July 22, from 4-9 p.m. Court St. on the east side of Van Wert County Courthouse will be closed to traffic.

Central Insurance CBAM Dinner – Wednesday, July 27, from 2-11 p.m. The street closure for the event will be Main St. from West Court St. to East Court St., in front of the Van Wert County Courthouse.