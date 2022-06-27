James B. ”Jim” Smith

James B. “Jim” Smith, 80, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, following an extended illness.

He was born August 14, 1941 in Dayton to William Everett and Mary Katherine Smith, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his special friend, Susan Tidwell; nine children, (Kathy (Marv) Armentrout of Lima, Lola (Tim) Ketcham of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Carolyn (Roger) Krouskop of Spencerville, Bryan (Deanne) Harruff and Delores “Maggie” (Jerry Smith) Gile, both of Celina, Tiny (Jim) Williams of Spencerville, Rose (Gary) Stansberry of Rockford, Ruby (Scott White) Smith of Monroeville, Indiana, and Kristina (Rick) Waldron of Van Wert; 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith of Lima.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John Smith, and two grandchildren.

He retired as a buffer at the former Reilable Buffing Company and had worked at the Schwartz Sawmill and the Trim Trends Corp., all of Spencerville. Jim loved to be with his large family, fishing and gardening and watching old movies.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville. Pastor Jim Fletcher will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery, Mercer-Van Wert County Line Road.

Preferred memorials: Spencerville Ambulance Service or the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com.