Quilt show…

The 2022 Old Fashioned Farmers Days Quilt Show will be held at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 30-July 2. The event will be hosted by the Van Wert Neighborhood Group of the American Sewing Guild and the OFFA. The public is invited to enter quilts, quilted items or needle art. Items should be brought to the administration building from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. Entry to the fairgrounds should be made through the North Gate on Balyeat Ave. People’s Choice ribbon awards will be given in six categories. For more information, contact Lisa Merkle at 419.230.0250 or mommamerkle@hotmail.com. Photo submitted