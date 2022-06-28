Fifteen Years…

Opening in 2007, The Niswonger Performing Arts Center has entertained well over 300,000 from the Central Insurance Stage in the majestic Saltzgaber Auditorium.

Van Wert Live, along with Scott and Nikki Niswonger and The Van Wert County Foundation present an offering of three acts to honor the legacy of live entertainment in Van Wert. The celebration on October 1 includes The Crystal Commemoration Dinner at Willow Bend Country Club, The Founders’ Fifteen Years of Fame Concert Featuring Marie Osmond, and the Afterglow At The Edition with live band Honey & Blue. Supporting sponsors making the celebration possible include Bruce & Julie Kennedy, Tom & Julie Burenga, Kenn-Feld Group, Tim & Kari Stoller, Strategence Capital, Gary Taylor, Lee Kinstle GMC and Taylor Auto Sales.

Oh, what a night it will be. Each act is exclusive of the other and tickets are sold separately for each event. Here’s what to expect:

Act 1: Dinner

Crystal Commemoration Dinner at Willow Bend Country Club The Crystal Commemoration Dinner honors our cultural arts heritage and makes a toast to the continued growth of the live performing arts in Van Wert. Fellowship and dine in the fine ambiance of the Willow Bend Country and indulge in a well-appointed dinner selected by Chef Ron. A cameo appearance by featured artist, Marie Osmond, adds a bit of flair to the festivities.

Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the Crystal Commemoration Awards Ceremony. The Founder’s Fifteen Years of Fame Concert Featuring Marie Osmond begins at 7:30 p.m.

The lavish menu includes Charcuterie, Caesar Salad, Assorted Bread, Filet Mignon with Hollandaise Sauce and Shrimp Scampi served with Garlic Red Skin Mashed Potatoes and asparagus, New York Style Cheesecake with Cherries and finished with a Champagne Toast.

Act 2: The Show

Founders’ Fifteen Years Of Fame Concert Featuring Marie Osmond with the Lima Symphony Orchestra and Select Youth Choir of Van Wert County

American Icon, Marie Osmond has spent six iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer, and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur, and public speaker. She has continued to maintain relevance, remaining an instantly recognizable figure across the globe.

Her debut single “Paper Roses” reached the No. 1 spot on two Billboard charts, a feat that not only placed her among an elite class of musical royalty but instantly catapulted her into international superstardom.

She is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous She is a multiple gold and platinum selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums, and three New York Times Bestselling books. She has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts, and Broadway performances.

Marie’s performance encompasses a lifetime of experience, music, love, loss, hope, and joy as a representation of her remarkable life. She has influenced countless audiences and benefited an innumerable number of lives worldwide.

This momentous performance will be accompanied by The Lima Symphony Orchestra and made complete by the Select Youth Choir of Van Wert County.

Act 3: The Afterglow At The Edition

After the final curtain call at The Niswonger, the euphoria continues at The Afterglow. The Edition plays host to this soulful finish complete with decadent appetizers and The Afterglow cocktail. The night gets even sweeter with Honey and Blue, a duo in perfect harmony. The band, a self-described blend of pop and soul, is fronted by singer/songwriters Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber. A single ticket admits entry to Honey and Blue Live performance, The Edition Appetizers, and The Afterglow Cocktail.

This perfectly paired evening will be fitting of a Fifteen Years Of Fame Celebration. Our family has certainly grown in the past 15 years and continues as we deliver on the promise to provide entertainment experiences that are so good they demand a return. We are grateful for each investor, sponsor, member, and patron who has been part of The Niswonger success story. The legacy continues and we hope you will join us in sharing the goodness of live entertainment in Van Wert, Northwest Ohio’s Music City!