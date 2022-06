Bird’s-eye view…

Here is an aerial view of the U.S. 224/Ohio 127/Marsh Road roundabout. The photo provides a view looking north on 127 and it shows the actual roundabout taking shape, including the roundabout in the middle of the picture. As noted Monday, the area just north of the Van Wert city limits will be closed to traffic until approximately August 1, with full completion scheduled for October. Photo courtesy of Chad Jay