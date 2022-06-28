Donations sought for local fire victims

VW independent staff/submitted information

Donations are being sought for the victims of a Monday night apartment house fire in the 1100 block of W. Main St. in Van Wert. Van Wert County CERT, along with the Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the families.



After meeting with the two families, it was determined that clothing, furniture and monetary donations are needed.



Case No. 4879



Adult female: XL pants, 2XL shirts, size 8.5 shoes and 2XL coat

Adult male: 38×32 pants, 2XL shirts, size 9.5 shoes and 2XL coat

Adult male: 44×36 pants, 2XL shirts, size 14 shoes and 3xl coat.



Case No. 29574



Adult female: 4XL night gowns and lg ripple socks

Adult male: 34×32 pants, XL shirts and size 12 shoes.



Take all clothing to the Salvation Army thrift store at 1116 S. Washington St. Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT located at 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. To ensure donations go directly to the individual affected, please include Case No. 4879 or No. 29574 in the memo.



Anyone with questions should contact the Van Wert County EMA office at 419.238.1300.