Health Dept. has school, COVID vaccines

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Health Department is scheduling additional opportunities to have children vaccinated for the upcoming school year.

Walk-in clinics, with no appointment necessary, will be held from 1-3 p.m. July 11 and August 8 at 1179 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. The health department is also taking appointments at 419.238.0808 ext. 107 for late clinics from 3-6 p.m. July 19 and August 16.

Those 18 and younger need a parent or guardian present. Parents should bring insurance information with them along with their child’s shot records.

In addition, COVID-19 walk-in clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the health department.

The Ohio Department of Health has approved vaccinations beginning at six months old. Those wishing to receive the vaccine should bring photo identification, pertinent insurance information and proof of prior vaccinations if receiving a booster. A child must have proof of age if below age 18.