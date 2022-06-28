Miller named United Way campaign chair

VW independent staff/submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith has announced Marie Miller as the 2022-2023 campaign chair.

“Marie has been a great partner with the United Way,” Smith said. “She has provided us with marketing help for two years prior to her going on our board. She is very creative and has great ideas to bring us to the virtual era. Marie has also given many volunteer hours to the United Way. She helped develop our online giving program, new website, and many social media events.”

Marie Miller

“She was excited to accept the campaign chair position for our 100th year celebration,” Smith added.

Miller is originally from Fort Wayne but has called Rockford home for the last 16 years. She’s married to William Miller, a Rockford native and a police sergeant at a Putnam County village police department. They have been married for over 15 years and enjoy the solitude of living in the country.

Miller has been in the marketing industry since 1998 and has worked extensively with the United Way of Van Wert County for several years. She is the owner of a marketing firm called The Marketing Junkie and actively works with small and large businesses in Van Wert County and beyond to tell their brand story through traditional and digital methods. She is also the president of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, plans community events and is an active Optimist Club member. Through her volunteer efforts and community involvement she has discovered her expertise in marketing and communications is a natural fit for the Campaign Chair.

“We simply cannot wish for change,” Miller said. “It takes all of us to work together to make a positive impact, whether that is through our time, talents or through financial means. It’s a tireless and necessary task to continually improve our community’s quality of life.”

“The United Way never ceases to amaze me with the unwavering support of our community agencies that serve our friends, family and neighbors in need. Creating engaging community events that help raise the funds needed to support our agencies, the team at the United Way office is always ready and willing to jump in to take care of whatever request comes their way. I hope to lead by example and encourage more individuals to lead future change, creating a legacy that will hopefully outlive us all.”