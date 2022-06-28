Van Wert resident “Saved by the Belt”

Van Wert resident Roderick K. Bowen joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club Monday after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on Wren-Landeck Road in Van Wert County on May 12.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Adam L. Saylor presented Bowen with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Mr. Bowen is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Timothy P. Grigsby, Van Wert Post commander said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Trooper Adam Saylor presents Roderick Bowen with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate. Photo submitted

Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on seat belts, log onto the Patrol’s Seatbelt Dashboard at www.SeatBeltDashboard.ohio.gov.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Bowen also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.