Boat excursion being offered by COA

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Council on Aging travel program will venture to Lake Wawasee, Indiana where travelers will experience a grand day on the S.S. Lillypad lake boat. The date of the tour is Thursday, August 4.

Lake Wawasee is a large, natural, freshwater lake southeast of Syracuse, in Kosciusko County. It is the largest natural lake within Indiana’s borders. The S.S. Lillypad has been taking travelers on lake cruises since 2006. The two story vessel is a 110-passenger houseboat with all the amenities to make your voyage on Lake Wawasee one to remember. With the vessel being 70 feet in length, it is the largest vessel on Lake Wawasee.

The travel day will start with a stop at the renowned DeBrand’s Chocolate factory and store located in Ft. Wayne. While there, guests will learn about the history of DeBrand and be able to view their chocolate making kitchens where they will be able to see the artisan process involved in making their coveted chocolates along with tasting several gourmet chocolate samples.

Local residents have a chance to enjoy the S.S. Lilypad on Lake Wawasee August 4. Registration is underway for the day long excursion. Photo provided

The bus will then arrive at Lake Wawasee around 12 p.m., where the tour will then board for lunch and two hour lake cruise.

Following the cruise the tour will then travel to the Village at Winona Lake where guests will be able to enjoy shopping on their own. Each of the retail locations at the Village offers something unique, like hobby and specialty items, fitness goods, cooking supplies, and hand-made products.

The cost of the day trip is $95. For more information on the tour or registration, contact the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 419.238.5011 or email info@vwcoa.org.